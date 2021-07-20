Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Sterling sinks to 5-month low

By Agencies

LONDON: The British pound hit its lowest since February on Monday as global markets turned cautious over a surge in coronavirus infections, meaning that riskier currencies lost out to the safe-haven dollar.

Risk-aversion ruled the day as bond yields dropped and stocks faced their longest losing streak since the pandemic first hit global markets 18 months ago.

The wary moves coincide with Prime Minister Boris Johnson lifting most COVID-19 restrictions in England in what some have dubbed Freedom Day. Johnson has urged the public to remain cautious as infections in Britain are surging.

Last week, the pound had its worst week in a month versus the dollar. The downward turn continued on Monday with sterling hitting $1.3663 at 1455 GMT, its lowest since Feb. 4.

Article continues after this advertisement

At 1511 GMT, cable was down 0.6% on the day at $1.36795. Versus the euro, the pound was down 0.6% at 86.3 pence .

Neil Jones, head of FX sales at Mizuho, said that the losses in the pound were caused by investors liquidating their long positions.

“The pound was one of the real darlings of the foreign exchange market for a number of months now,” he said, citing Britain’s speedy vaccine rollout as a driver of gains earlier in the year.

“Since that time there have been developments, some doubts_ Market participants would not argue with the success of the vaccine because it has been highly successful but just the variant data does seem to be surging on a global basis.”

The pound’s status as a risk-sensitive currency means that it faces the potential double whammy of being hurt by rising COVID-19 infections globally, and in the United Kingdom specifically, he added. Britain has the seventh highest death toll in the world and is forecast to soon have more new infections each day than it did at the height of the second wave of the pandemic. But it is ahead of its European peers in terms of vaccine rollout. “I think the pound is basically being influenced by general risk appetite as opposed to anything specifically geared towards the UK itself,” said Ned Rumpeltin, head of European currency strategy at TD Securities.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKP sees 50pc drop in business activities
Next articleMost institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Stranded and shattered seafarers threaten global supply lines

DELHI: "I've seen many men cry," says Captain Tejinder Singh, who hasn't set foot on dry land in more than seven months and isn't...
Read more
World Business News

Most institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds

LONDON: Seven in 10 institutional investors expect to invest in or buy digital assets in the future, although price volatility is the main barrier...
Read more
World Business News

Gold prices at near 1-week low as dollar retains upper hand

SINGAPORE: Gold prices fell on Monday to their lowest in nearly one week, with investors opting for the US dollar as a preferred refuge...
Read more
World Business News

Brent oil may fall towards $70.98

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may break a support at $72.33 per barrel and fall towards $70.98, as suggested by its wave pattern and a projection...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

SECP for action against companies with unvaccinated employees

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has advised over 146,000 companies registered with it, to ensure that their employees, including their...

Most institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds

Sterling sinks to 5-month low

KP sees 50pc drop in business activities

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.