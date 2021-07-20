KP sees 50pc drop in business activities

PESHAWAR: Like the rest of the country, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has witnessed a 50 per cent drop in business activities due to inflation and rising prices of basic commodities.

KP Traders Union President Mujeeb-ur-Rehman told Profit that the rise in prices of food prices, petroleum products and coronavirus has led to low purchasing power of the common man. “The sharp surge in inflation hasn’t only affected the general public but also traders.”

He added that last year’s lock down to curb the coronavirus affected business activities, especially small businesses across the province. “By the time government measures to contain coronavirus were relaxed, the common man had lost the power to purchase food, garments, shoes and other necessities,” Rehman said.