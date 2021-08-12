Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt to borrow Rs103.8bn from banks

By Monitoring Report

The Privatisation Board on Wednesday allowed raising Rs103.8 billion debt from local banks through competitive bidding to replace the government’s financing before privatisation of much-trumpeted two LNG-fired power plants.

The board recommended that Expression of Interest (EOI) may be invited from scheduled banks and Development Financial Institutions (DFIs) through advertisement to raise Rs103.8 billion debt.

The board approved to raise the debt for a period of seven years at a maximum interest rate of Karachi Interbank Offered Rate (KIBOR) +1.8%. The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has set the KIBOR plus 1.8% limit against the wish of the Privatisation Commission that had initially recommended KIBOR plus 3.5% interest rate.

After raising the debt that will replace the PDFL funding, the government would then move to the next step of selling the 30% equity stakes of both the power plants.

Article continues after this advertisement

.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCCoE’s nod sought over proposed oil refinery policy
Next articleDelta variant crimps oil demand outlook: IEA
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt issues policy directives for auction of spectrum in GB, AJK

ISLAMABAD: Following the government’s decision to provide fast internet services in mountainous regions of the country, the Ministry of Information Technology has issued policy...
Read more
HEADLINES

‘Pakistan’s exports to China likely to reach $3bn by Dec’

Pakistan has registered over 80 percent increase in its exports to China in the first six months of 2021 and keeping in view the...
Read more
HEADLINES

CCoE’s nod sought over proposed oil refinery policy

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) will review the new oil refinery policy draft as the federal cabinet’s economic coordination committee (ECC) has...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECNEC asks for updated proposal on Attabad Lake power project

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) which met here on Wednesday has asked the government of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

CCoE’s nod sought over proposed oil refinery policy

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) will review the new oil refinery policy draft as the federal cabinet’s economic coordination committee (ECC) has...

ECNEC asks for updated proposal on Attabad Lake power project

Automobile sales surge by 114pc in July

Senate body seeks report on hurdles in agri imports

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.