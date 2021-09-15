DG FIA inaugurates ‘CMS’ to make investigation hassle-free

ISLAMABAD: In a major step towards transforming the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) into a fully computerized and paperless investigative agency, the Director-General (DG) FIA on Wednesday formally inaugurated the Case Management System (CMS) here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, DG FIA commended the CMS team and directed them to further enhance the efficiency of the system by preparing the FIA’s prosecution process, field unit crime record registers and agency quarterly / annual management reports and modules.

The Director-General stressed the need to enhance the capacity of all stakeholders to make the most of the system.

According to a statement released by the agency, the CMS is a software application that, when deployed, will digitally monitor all FIA investigative records, from the receipt of a complaint to the submission of a challan.

In addition, the CMS has also been integrated with the FIA’s Integrated Border Management System (IBMS). This is a major step towards transforming the FIA into a fully computerized and paperless investigative agency. It is a secure software system developed by the FIA’s team of experts.

The investigation officers (IO) and executive officers (EO) have been provided with laptops as well as internet devices.

Using the CMS The investigation officers (IO) and executive officers (EO) can carry out their day-to-day investigative work using this system.

The system also provides a Data Access Center (DAC) through which IOs / EOs will send their requests for recovery of information/data/records from NADRA, telecommunication companies, banks and IBMS.

Data received from relevant circles will also be received by IOs / EOs through CMS.

This will save a lot of time and help them finalize their investigation in a short time.