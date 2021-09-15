Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

DG FIA inaugurates ‘CMS’ to make investigation hassle-free

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: In a major step towards transforming the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) into a fully computerized and paperless investigative agency, the Director-General (DG) FIA on Wednesday formally inaugurated the Case Management System (CMS) here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, DG FIA commended the CMS team and directed them to further enhance the efficiency of the system by preparing the FIA’s prosecution process, field unit crime record registers and agency quarterly / annual management reports and modules.

The Director-General stressed the need to enhance the capacity of all stakeholders to make the most of the system.

According to a statement released by the agency, the CMS is a software application that, when deployed, will digitally monitor all FIA investigative records, from the receipt of a complaint to the submission of a challan.

Article continues after this advertisement

In addition, the CMS has also been integrated with the FIA’s Integrated Border Management System (IBMS). This is a major step towards transforming the FIA into a fully computerized and paperless investigative agency. It is a secure software system developed by the FIA’s team of experts.

The investigation officers (IO) and executive officers (EO) have been provided with laptops as well as internet devices.

Using the CMS The investigation officers (IO) and executive officers (EO) can carry out their day-to-day investigative work using this system.

The system also provides a Data Access Center (DAC) through which IOs / EOs will send their requests for recovery of information/data/records from NADRA, telecommunication companies, banks and IBMS.

Data received from relevant circles will also be received by IOs / EOs through CMS.

This will save a lot of time and help them finalize their investigation in a short time.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleECC approves $130 million cash support for PIAC
Next articleContinuous absence of Minister for Energy in meetings irks Senate
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Prices of petroleum products increased

The Government has decided to revise the prices of petroleum products. The new price of petrol will be 123.30 rupees per litre which indicate an...
Read more
HEADLINES

Continuous absence of Minister for Energy in meetings irks Senate

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Power has decided to write a letter to the Senate Chairman over the continued absence of the Federal...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC approves $130 million cash support for PIAC

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved US$130 million cash support for Pakistan International Airlines (PIAC).   The Minister for Finance...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tarin chairs NPMC meeting

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, presided over the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) held at the Finance Division today. Among others, Federal...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

ECC approves $130 million cash support for PIAC

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved US$130 million cash support for Pakistan International Airlines (PIAC).   The Minister for Finance...

Tarin chairs NPMC meeting

Bitcoin jumps to $47,500 as cryptos rally for second day

HBL and Indus Motor Company enter strategic alliance

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.