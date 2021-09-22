Sign inSubscribe
Bill Gates’ green tech fund bets on farming robots

By Agencies

As California struggles with another crippling drought, a Silicon Valley startup that believes robots can grow produce more sustainably said Wednesday it raised $50 million in a funding round led by Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures.

Iron Ox uses robots that are integrated with a hydroponic system consuming 90% less water than traditional farms, said CEO Brandon Alexander.

The company is putting that system to work at a 10,000-square foot (930 square meter) greenhouse in Gilroy, California, where a self-driving robot named Grover moves pallets of Genovese Basil and a robotic arm system lifts the pallets for inspection. Sensors check the water for nitrogen and acidity levels for healthy growth.

“Then they say, ‘What is missing? What does that plant need that we’re not giving it’,” Alexander said. Any water not used can be pumped back into the system to be reused later.

Agriculture plays an important role in California’s economy, but water usage is increasingly in the spotlight. The last major drought in 2012-2017 cut irrigation for farmers, forced strict household conservation measures and stoked deadly wildfires.

Iron Ox grows Thai basil and strawberries and is working on cilantro, parsley, and tomatoes. The company is also building a new 535,000-square-foot greenhouse in Lockhart, Texas, 30 miles (48 km) south of Austin.

Alexander said hydroponics – saving water by growing plants without soil – is just one piece of the puzzle for future farming.

“To really eliminate waste, to really get to that next level of sustainability and impact, we have to rethink the entire grow process,” he said.

The funding round included investors from Crosslink Capital, R7 Partners, and Pathbreaker Ventures, among others. Iron Ox declined to comment on its valuation.

Agencies

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

ADB warns of ‘lasting scars’ of COVID-19 that can cut Asia’s growth

Slow vaccination rates, surging infections and crippling lockdowns can inflict "lasting scars" of the coronavirus pandemic on developing Asia, said a recent report issued...
Read more
World Business News

Why BMW is being sued over climate change?

German activists have filed a lawsuit against automakers BMW and Daimler for refusing to tighten carbon emissions goals, the first time German citizens have...
Read more
World Business News

German auto giants place their bets on hydrogen cars

MUNICH: Battery power may be the frontrunner to become the car technology of the future, but don't rule out the underdog hydrogen. That's the view...
Read more
World Business News

Tech sector continues to thrive, prosper: WIPO report

Despite the economic devastation wrought by Covid-19, the new technology sector continued to thrive and prosper last year, the UN’s World Intellectual Property Organisation’s...
Read more
