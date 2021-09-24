Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

New York, London keep top spots in global financial centres index

By Agencies

LONDON: New York easily kept the top spot in the latest Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI), while London held on to second place as Chinese cities slipped, according to the ranking published on Friday.

The index, published by the Z/Yen Group in partnership with think-tank China Development Institute, will come as a relief to London in particular after it lost access to the European Union financial market when Britain completed its journey out of the bloc’s orbit last December.

“The relatively strong performance of New York and London suggests that the financial services sectors in these cities managed to sustain their performance despite radical changes in working practices during the last 18 months,” GFCI said in a statement.

Hong Kong and Singapore in third and fourth position both fell 25 points in the ratings.

Article continues after this advertisement

“We see two patterns in the results for GFCI 30 – confidence in the recovery of the North American and Western European economies following the shock of 2020; and a levelling off following the rapid rise of Asia/Pacific centres and their economic stability in the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Michael Mainelli, executive chairman of Z/Yen.

“Competition remains tight. Outside the top two centres, only five points on a 1,000 point scale separate the centres ranked third to eighth.”

In their survey of fintech centres, New York and Shanghai retained first and second positions, with London rising two places to third place as Britain makes fintech-friendly policies a priority.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleECC approve sugar import tenders of 50,000 MT
Next articleECNEC approves Rs20.7bn KCR project
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Samsung in talks with Tesla to make next-gen self-driving chips -Korea Economic Daily

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics is in talks with Tesla to make Tesla's next-generation self-driving chips based on Samsung's 7-nanometre chip production process, a South Korean...
Read more
World Business News

ADB warns of ‘lasting scars’ of COVID-19 that can cut Asia’s growth

Slow vaccination rates, surging infections and crippling lockdowns can inflict "lasting scars" of the coronavirus pandemic on developing Asia, said a recent report issued...
Read more
World Business News

Why BMW is being sued over climate change?

German activists have filed a lawsuit against automakers BMW and Daimler for refusing to tighten carbon emissions goals, the first time German citizens have...
Read more
World Business News

Bill Gates’ green tech fund bets on farming robots

As California struggles with another crippling drought, a Silicon Valley startup that believes robots can grow produce more sustainably said Wednesday it raised $50...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PSW to enable Pakistan in becoming int’l trade, transit hub: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said that Pakistan Single Window (PSW) will enable Pakistan to unlock its potential...

MoIP proposes imposition of 50pc RD on import of EV, HEVs

ECNEC approves Rs20.7bn KCR project

New York, London keep top spots in global financial centres index

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.