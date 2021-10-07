Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

SBP announces compulsory biometric proof for buying $500 or above

Requirement will be applicable with effect from Oct 22

By Monitoring Report

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has imposed another restriction on buying of dollars from open market as it made biometric verification compulsory for all those who would buy $500 or above from open market.

It is pertinent to mention here that the dollar set a new record as the price rose to Rs171 on Wednesday.

“The exchange companies will be required to conduct biometric verification for all foreign currency sale transactions equivalent to $500 and above and outward remittances,” the central bank said.

Earlier, anyone could purchase dollars from exchange companies by providing a copy of national identity card. “This requirement will be applicable with effect from October 22, 2021,” the SBP added.

Article continues after this advertisement

Further, exchange companies will sell the cash foreign currency and make outward remittances, equivalent to $10,000 and above, against receipt of funds through cheque or banking channels only.

The steps are part of the measures taken by the central bank to curb the high outflow of of dollars to Afghanistan as pointed out by exchange companies and the Fitch Rating company, which they said was a big reason behind the rapid destabilisation of exchange rate.

 

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous article$5bn investment for textile sector in pipeline: Dawood
Next articleGovt increases T-bills rates by 21bps
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Committee to submit proposals for removing restrictions on high-rise buildings

ISLAMABAD: A high-level ministerial committee is set to formulate recommendations for the removal of restrictions on construction of high-rise buildings in the country on...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR develops single sales tax portal to facilitate taxpayers

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has developed a single sales tax portal to facilitate taxpayers and ensure ease of doing business (EoDB),...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistanis named in Pandora Papers must be investigated: President Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the 700 Pakistani people mentioned in Pandora Papers must be investigated for illegality and source of money. He...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC defers vegetable export plan

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Thursday was unable to reach a decision regarding the imposition of a ban on the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Oil drops for 2nd session on unexpected rise in US inventories

SINGAPORE: Oil prices dropped for a second session Thursday, under pressure from an unexpected rise in US crude stocks that raised concerns over demand...

Copper rises ahead of China’s return from holiday

Dubai property prices higher but rents continue to fall

ECC defers vegetable export plan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.