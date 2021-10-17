No deadlock with IMF, Finance Ministry clarifies

ISLAMABAD: The ministry of finance on Sunday, rejecting the news regarding failure of talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said there was not any deadlock with the IMF.

In a statement, Finance Ministry Spokesman Muzammil Aslam said that there was no truth in news about the deadlock, adding that the talks would resume from Monday and would continue uninterrupted as per schedule.

Aslam said the date for ending talks was not fixed and the negotiation would continue till success of the talks.

He said Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Reza Baqir were attending meetings in New York while the secretary Finance and his team were also engaged for talks in Washington DC as per schedule.

Earlier, local media reports had claimed that Pakistan and the IMF had once again failed to reach a staff-level agreement at the scheduled time because of differences over the macroeconomic framework and deepening uncertainty over the future roadmap of the economy.

Reports said the two could not agree on the quantum of additional taxes and the roadmap for fiscal stability of the power sector.

It may be recalled that Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin had flown to Washington to meet with IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva and US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu to conduct the talks.

Pakistan had shared some statistics with the IMF on power and gas tariffs and tax collection and “they are validating the numbers we shared with them and will get back to us”, said Tarin while addressing a news conference in Washington at the conclusion of his visit.

This year, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) would achieve a tax collection target of Rs5.8 trillion, Tarin told the media. He added that in the next fiscal year, the tax-to-GDP ratio would be increased to 13.75 per cent of the GDP.

For completing of 36 months Extended Fund Arrangement, Pakistan will have to complete 12 reviews, therefore finalisation of the MEFP with deft management and professional skills is critical.

In July 2019, Pakistan and the IMF had signed a 39-month EFF for $6 billion but the programme remained largely off track, resulting in disbursements of only $2 billion in two years.