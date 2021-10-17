Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

No deadlock with IMF, Finance Ministry clarifies

Govt says negotiations would continue till success of the talks

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The ministry of finance on Sunday, rejecting the news regarding failure of talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said there was not any deadlock with the IMF.

In a statement, Finance Ministry Spokesman Muzammil Aslam said that there was no truth in news about the deadlock, adding that the talks would resume from Monday and would continue uninterrupted as per schedule.

Aslam said the date for ending talks was not fixed and the negotiation would continue till success of the talks.

He said Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Reza Baqir were attending meetings in New York while the secretary Finance and his team were also engaged for talks in Washington DC as per schedule.

Article continues after this advertisement

Earlier, local media reports had claimed that Pakistan and the IMF had once again failed to reach a staff-level agreement at the scheduled time because of differences over the macroeconomic framework and deepening uncertainty over the future roadmap of the economy.

Reports said the two could not agree on the quantum of additional taxes and the roadmap for fiscal stability of the power sector.

It may be recalled that Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin had flown to Washington to meet with IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva and US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu to conduct the talks.

Pakistan had shared some statistics with the IMF on power and gas tariffs and tax collection and “they are validating the numbers we shared with them and will get back to us”, said Tarin while addressing a news conference in Washington at the conclusion of his visit.

This year, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) would achieve a tax collection target of Rs5.8 trillion, Tarin told the media. He added that in the next fiscal year, the tax-to-GDP ratio would be increased to 13.75 per cent of the GDP.

For completing of 36 months Extended Fund Arrangement, Pakistan will have to complete 12 reviews, therefore finalisation of the MEFP with deft management and professional skills is critical.

In July 2019, Pakistan and the IMF had signed a 39-month EFF for $6 billion but the programme remained largely off track, resulting in disbursements of only $2 billion in two years.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleARY vs. Daraz; Which 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup sponsorship deal is superior?
Next articleAutonomous bodies urged to open joint accounts in state-owned banks
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Corporate sector requests deadline extension for switching to digital payments

ISLAMABAD: As the grace period for switching over to digital payments under the amended tax laws is going to expire by November 1, 2021,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Ineligible taxpayers manage to avail tax amnesty scheme

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Intelligence and Investigation (I&I) Inland Revenue (IR) has revealed that 13,401 taxpayers filed 37,469 Voluntary Tax Compliance...
Read more
HEADLINES

Autonomous bodies urged to open joint accounts in state-owned banks

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has directed all autonomous bodies in the province to close their bank accounts, urging them to open joint...
Read more
HEADLINES

High oil prices in int’l market cause of readjustment in prices: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said that propaganda about the rise in oil prices was being done as...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Advertising

ARY vs. Daraz; Which 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup sponsorship...

Having paid GroupM Pakistan roughly $1.5 million for the digital streaming rights of the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Alibaba-owned Daraz stands to earn $2 million from sponsorships alone and has floated a relatively superior proposal

What makes NAB interested in SadaPay?

Hindu group urges India to regulate platforms, cryptocurrency

High oil prices in int’l market cause of readjustment in prices: Fawad

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.