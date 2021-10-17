Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Autonomous bodies urged to open joint accounts in state-owned banks

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has directed all autonomous bodies in the province to close their bank accounts, urging them to open joint accounts in state-owned banks.

The government has clarified that all accounts must be laps-able by June 30, 2022, otherwise development projects funds will not be issued.

According to sources, the principal accounting officers of all administrative departments have been authorised to open accounts of their autonomous bodies so that  the government transfer funds for all development projects to the same account and in case of non-utilisation by June 30, the funds can be withdrawn.

Currently, several autonomous institutions transfer funds to their accounts instead of utilising them efficiently; however, the government is given the impression that the money is untilised due to which the KP finance department remains in the dark regarding the actual situation.

Article continues after this advertisement

According to sources, many autonomous institutions have billions of ‘untilised’ funds at present.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNo deadlock with IMF, Finance Ministry clarifies
Next articleIneligible taxpayers manage to avail tax amnesty scheme
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Corporate sector requests deadline extension for switching to digital payments

ISLAMABAD: As the grace period for switching over to digital payments under the amended tax laws is going to expire by November 1, 2021,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Ineligible taxpayers manage to avail tax amnesty scheme

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Intelligence and Investigation (I&I) Inland Revenue (IR) has revealed that 13,401 taxpayers filed 37,469 Voluntary Tax Compliance...
Read more
HEADLINES

No deadlock with IMF, Finance Ministry clarifies

ISLAMABAD: The ministry of finance on Sunday, rejecting the news regarding failure of talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said there...
Read more
HEADLINES

High oil prices in int’l market cause of readjustment in prices: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said that propaganda about the rise in oil prices was being done as...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Advertising

ARY vs. Daraz; Which 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup sponsorship...

Having paid GroupM Pakistan roughly $1.5 million for the digital streaming rights of the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Alibaba-owned Daraz stands to earn $2 million from sponsorships alone and has floated a relatively superior proposal

What makes NAB interested in SadaPay?

Hindu group urges India to regulate platforms, cryptocurrency

High oil prices in int’l market cause of readjustment in prices: Fawad

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.