South Africa set to take trade with Pakistan to $2bn mark: says envoy

RAWALPINDI: High Commissioner of South Africa Methuthuzeli Madikiza Thursday said South Africa considers Pakistan an important market for trade cooperation and is keen to further enhance bilateral trade as the two countries have good potential in many areas.

The envoy expressed these views during his visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI). The envoy said that the trade relations between the chambers of commerce and the private sector of both countries need to be further strengthened.

The High Commissioner said that the bilateral trade volume is below one billion dollars and it could increase to $2 billion in the next few years.

“Cooperation and joint ventures can be initiated in other sectors, including mining, construction, tourism, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and services. The efforts of the Rawalpindi Chamber in expanding trade activities and promoting trade relations are commendable,” he said.

He assured that the South African High Commission would facilitate the business community of Pakistan in linking them with South African counterparts for promoting collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

RCCI President Nadeem Rauf briefed the high commissioner about the ongoing activities and future programmes of the chamber. In order to increase trade with South Africa, trade related information should be shared and exchanged at the delegation level, he suggested.

He also apprised the high commissioner of the investment opportunities in Pakistan. Memoranda of Understanding were also signed with South Africa and the Minara Chamber to promote chamber to chamber relations, he added. Joint ventures can also be launched in the fields of information technology and construction, including pharma, marble, engineering, poultry and textiles, he concluded