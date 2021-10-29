Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt asks NEPRA to increase power tariff by Rs1.39 per unit

Authority to conduct public hearing over tariff hike on Nov 2

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: Power consumers are likely to face an additional burden of Rs1.39 per unit as the federal government has asked the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to approve a hike in basic power tariff.

As per details, the government has submitted an application with NEPRA and requested the authority to increase the basic power tariff by the said amount for the power consumers. NEPRA is scheduled to conduct a public hearing in this regard on November 2.

The hearing will take up issues pertaining to financing impact on each category of consumer and has directed for an instant motion to be applied retrospectively or prospectively.

According to sources, if NEPRA grants its approval in this regard, then the hike in the basic power tariff will be applicable on all power consumer categories except lifeline consumers who use 200 units a month.

Article continues after this advertisement

Sources said that the government is leaving no stone unturned to fulfill the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) demand to increase the power price.

It is pertinent to mention that the federal cabinet had earlier granted approval to increase the power price on October 15.

- Advertisement -
Previous article50pc of total services export in Pakistan remains unchecked
Next articleWeekly inflation records fourth straight increase of 1.23pc
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Weekly inflation records fourth straight increase of 1.23pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on October 28, for the combined consumption group has witnessed a...
Read more
HEADLINES

50pc of total services export in Pakistan remains unchecked

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank has said the Pakistan’s services sector’s relevance in exports is likely to be underestimated in the available data as approximately...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR extends warehousing period up to Nov 25

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday provided relief to the business community by extending the warehousing period and waiving off the penal surcharge on...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan, Russia to sign SHA for gas pipeline in Nov

Pakistan and Russia have reaffirmed unequivocal commitment towards the strategic Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline project and resolved to finalise the Shareholders’ Agreement (SHA) during...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan, Russia to sign SHA for gas pipeline in Nov

Pakistan and Russia have reaffirmed unequivocal commitment towards the strategic Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline project and resolved to finalise the Shareholders’ Agreement (SHA) during...

Pakistan, Germany sign treaty for 26.2m euro debt service suspension

Oil rally resumes on tight supply expectations

SECP to investigate ‘glitch’ in new trading engine of PSX

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.