Govt asks NEPRA to increase power tariff by Rs1.39 per unit

ISLAMABAD: Power consumers are likely to face an additional burden of Rs1.39 per unit as the federal government has asked the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to approve a hike in basic power tariff.

As per details, the government has submitted an application with NEPRA and requested the authority to increase the basic power tariff by the said amount for the power consumers. NEPRA is scheduled to conduct a public hearing in this regard on November 2.

The hearing will take up issues pertaining to financing impact on each category of consumer and has directed for an instant motion to be applied retrospectively or prospectively.

According to sources, if NEPRA grants its approval in this regard, then the hike in the basic power tariff will be applicable on all power consumer categories except lifeline consumers who use 200 units a month.

Sources said that the government is leaving no stone unturned to fulfill the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) demand to increase the power price.

It is pertinent to mention that the federal cabinet had earlier granted approval to increase the power price on October 15.