PSX gains 1,215 points to breach 45,000 level with big margin

KSE-100 Index gained 1,215.89 points or +2.76pc to close at 45,330.05 points

By TLTP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned bullish on Monday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 1,215.89 points (+2.76 percent) to close at 45,330.05 points.

The market opened on a negative note and shed 180 points during the first half an hour; however, volumes were very low at this stage. Later, bulls controlled the market mood that sustained till the end of the session. The KSE-100 Index moved in a range of 1,483.49 points, showing an intraday high of 45,416.99 points and a low of 43,933.50 points.

Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index gained 681.72 points (+2.25 percent) to close at 30,984.06 points, while KMI All Share Islamic Index gained 538.83 points (+2.51 percent) to close at 22,048.2 points.

A total of 370 companies traded shares in the stock exchange, out of them shares of 264 closed up, shares of 85 closed down while shares of 21 companies remained unchanged. Out of 95 traded companies in the KSE-100 Index, 83 closed up, 10 closed down and two remained unchanged.

The overall market volumes decreased by 21.44 million to 268.24 million shares. Total volumes traded for the KSE-100 Index decreased by 7.34 million shares to 109.63 million shares. The number of total trades increased by 11,529 to 124,778, while the value traded increased by Rs0.63 billion to Rs10.90 billion.

Among scrips, FFLR1 topped the volumes with 14.85 million shares, followed by TPLP (14.74 million) and WTL (13.69 million). Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes include FFLR1, TPLP, WTL, BYCO, and FNEL, which formed around 25 percent of total volumes.

The major sectors taking the index towards north were engineering, cement, automobile parts and accessories, technology, automobile assemblers, cable and electrical goods, fertilizers and banks. The major sectors taking the index toward south were modaraba and textile spinning.

TLTP

