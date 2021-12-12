Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Expected interest rate hike, mini-budget haunt PSX

Central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet on Tuesday for a revision in the policy rate

By TLTP

KARACHI: After closing the last week on a positive note, expected raise in interest rate and the proposed mini-budget may haunt the Pakistan Stock Exchange in the new week.

Other negative factors for the market remain rising current account deficit, increasing core inflation and depreciating exchange rate, which may keep the investors at bay; however, the market may give any surprise in case of less-than expected increase in policy rate (150bps).

The State Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet on Tuesday to discuss and announce a possible revision in the policy rate. Yields on three-month treasury bills (T-Bills) in an auction held on December 1 had jumped by 228 basis points as the government only accepted bids worth Rs504.3 billion in all three tenors against a target of Rs750 billion.

Reportedly, the government has finalised a mini-budget involving fiscal adjustments and expenditure cuts worth about Rs600 billion as part of an understanding with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Article continues after this advertisement

A draft of Tax Laws (Fourth) Amendment Bill 2021 for abolishing almost around 100 tax exemptions as a standard rate of 17 percent General Sales Tax (GST) would become applicable with approval of the parliament.

The KSE-100 Index gained 163 points (+0.38 percent) to close at 43,232.83 points on a week-on-week (WoW) basis. Sector-wise, positive contributions came from oil and gas exploration (320 points), technology and communication (257 points), food and personal care (32 points), chemical (29 points) and insurance (10 points). Sectors that contributed negatively to the benchmark index were commercial banking (187 points) and cement (112 points).

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCrude oil snaps four-week losing streak with up to 8pc gain
Next articleNA session for mini budget postponed due to OIC moot
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

SBP to launch Asaan Mobile Account scheme tomorrow

LAHORE: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced today that it will be launching the Asaan Mobile Account (AMA) scheme on Monday under its...
Read more
HEADLINES

MoST initiates departmental inquiry against secretary PSQCA

ISLAMABAD: While various inquiries against officials of Pakistan Standard Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) remain pending at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation...
Read more
HEADLINES

NA session for mini budget postponed due to OIC moot

ISLAMABAD: The government has postponed the National Assembly (NA) session, which was scheduled to meet on Monday to present the mini-budget, due to a...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR likely to shower tax benefits on SPVs 

ISLAMABAD: Contrary to the disseminated perception of withdrawing Rs348 billion tax exemptions, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is likely to extend income tax...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Crude oil snaps four-week losing streak with up to 8pc gain

SINGAPORE: Crude oil prices for two major benchmarks surged up to over 8 per cent after going down for four consecutive weeks. According to details,...

FBR likely to shower tax benefits on SPVs 

South Korea, Pakistan ink MoU for external debt rescheduling

Imran orders ‘strong action’ against illegal fishing in Gwadar

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.