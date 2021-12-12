Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

NA session for mini budget postponed due to OIC moot

All activities at parliament suspended until Dec 20

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: The government has postponed the National Assembly (NA) session, which was scheduled to meet on Monday to present the mini-budget, due to a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) foreign ministers.

According to a statement, the parliament will remain closed from December 13 to December 20 in connection with a meeting being held on December 18 and December 19.

The meeting is being held in Pakistan after 41 years and in this regard, all activities at the parliament have been suspended. The session of parliament that was supposed to take up the mini-budget has been postponed as well.

Reportedly, the government was all set to present its mini-budget, involving fiscal adjustments and expenditure cuts worth about Rs600 billion as part of an understanding with the IMF, in the lower house of parliament on Monday.

Article continues after this advertisement

In addition, employees of the NA Secretariat have been sent on leave for an entire week except for the ones who have been assigned duties for the session.

The purpose of the OIC meeting has been set as finding a solution to Afghanistan’s problems, and to provide relief during the war-torn country’s current economic crisis. All Islamic countries have been invited to attend the extraordinary session. Permanent members of the Security Council, European Union, United Nations and its aid agencies have also been invited to attend the OIC foreign ministers’ meeting.

Besides OIC foreign ministers, important countries, especially Germany, Japan, Canada and Australia, as well as the World Bank and other international financial institutions are also invited, according to some media reports. A high-level delegation from Afghanistan will also visit Pakistan to attend the OIC foreign ministers’ meeting.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleExpected interest rate hike, mini-budget haunt PSX
Next articleMoST initiates departmental inquiry against secretary PSQCA
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

SBP to launch Asaan Mobile Account scheme tomorrow

LAHORE: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced today that it will be launching the Asaan Mobile Account (AMA) scheme on Monday under its...
Read more
HEADLINES

MoST initiates departmental inquiry against secretary PSQCA

ISLAMABAD: While various inquiries against officials of Pakistan Standard Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) remain pending at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation...
Read more
HEADLINES

Expected interest rate hike, mini-budget haunt PSX

KARACHI: After closing the last week on a positive note, expected raise in interest rate and the proposed mini-budget may haunt the Pakistan Stock...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR likely to shower tax benefits on SPVs 

ISLAMABAD: Contrary to the disseminated perception of withdrawing Rs348 billion tax exemptions, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is likely to extend income tax...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Crude oil snaps four-week losing streak with up to 8pc gain

SINGAPORE: Crude oil prices for two major benchmarks surged up to over 8 per cent after going down for four consecutive weeks. According to details,...

FBR likely to shower tax benefits on SPVs 

South Korea, Pakistan ink MoU for external debt rescheduling

Imran orders ‘strong action’ against illegal fishing in Gwadar

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.