Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

South Korea, Pakistan ink MoU for external debt rescheduling

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Mian Asad Hayaud Din and the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Suh Sangpyo have signed an agreement here for the rescheduling of external debt of Pakistan owed to the Republic of Korea for the year 2020 and first half of year 2021.

The agreement comes following months of negotiations leading up to the Memorandum of Understanding on the Treatment of Debt Service and its amendment signed between the Republic of Korea and Pakistan in June and December, 2020, respectively.

It is pertinent to mention here that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank called on all official bilateral creditors to suspend debt payments from the International Development Association (IDA) countries in March, 2020 by the G20 Finance Ministers agreement on the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) in April, 2020 and the concerns expressed by the Paris Club regarding the economic and social impact of COVID-19 crisis on the poorest countries of the world.

The ambassador spoke at the ceremony that the Republic of Korea stands by Pakistan and aims to enhance bilateral economic relationship between the two countries.

Article continues after this advertisement

Mian Asad Hayaud Din appreciated the ambassador for paving the way for this agreement and thanked Korea for it everlasting support to Pakistan.

In the side-lines of the signing ceremony, the ambassador additionally met with the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Zulfiqar Haider Khan and discussed matters of mutual interests.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleImran orders ‘strong action’ against illegal fishing in Gwadar
Next articleFBR likely to shower tax benefits on SPVs 
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FBR likely to shower tax benefits on SPVs 

ISLAMABAD: Contrary to the disseminated perception of withdrawing Rs348 billion tax exemptions, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is likely to extend income tax...
Read more
HEADLINES

Imran orders ‘strong action’ against illegal fishing in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: Following a month of protests, the prime minister on Sunday ordered “strong” steps against illegal fishing off the coast of Gwadar, a key route...
Read more
HEADLINES

Customs Intelligence recovers smuggled clothes worth Rs20m

ISLAMABAD: The intelligence team of Karachi Customs Enforcement has recovered smuggled clothes worth Rs20 million. In this regard, a handout issued by FBR states warehouses...
Read more
HEADLINES

Secretary Petroleum shown the door

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday handed Secretary Power Division Ali Raza Bhutta the charge of the office of secretary Petroleum Division for a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Secretary Petroleum shown the door

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday handed Secretary Power Division Ali Raza Bhutta the charge of the office of secretary Petroleum Division for a...

ECC orders consultation with stakeholders before submitting SMEs policy to Cabinet

Tarin invites IFC to increase investment in Pakistan

ADB-Pakistan

ADB approves $300m to strengthen Pakistan’s energy sector

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.