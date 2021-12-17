FDI rises 12pc to $798m in five months: SBP

KARACHI: Net Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country increased 12 percent during the first five months (July-November) of the current fiscal year 2021-22.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday, FDI on a monthly basis, however, dropped a massive 39%, down from $223 million in October 2021 to $136 million in November 2021.

Cumulatively, Pakistan fetched FDI amounting to $797.7 million during July-Nov of FY22 as against $710.3 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year (FY21), an increase of $87.4 million or 12% YoY. During the period under review, overall FDI inflows were $1,185.4 million against $387.7 million outflow.

On the other hand, portfolio investment registered a downward trend with an outflow of $263.2 million during July-Nov of FY22.

Article continues after this advertisement

According to the SBP, total foreign investment in Pakistan, comprising foreign direct investment, portfolio investment and foreign public investment, stood at $455.5 million during the first five months of FY22, as compared to $263.4 million in same period last year, an increase of $191.9 million.

Country-wise analysis revealed that the highest FDI amounted to $153 million, and came from the Netherlands in the first five months of FY22, up from $34.9 million inflows recorded in the same period last fiscal.

China’s direct investment in Pakistan fell sharply 56% during this fiscal year. However, China is still the second largest investing country with an investment of $149 million in the first five months of this fiscal year compared to $337.1 million in corresponding period last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, with a 325% increase, some $129.9 million direct investment was received from the United States during the July-Nov of this fiscal year versus $39.9 million investment in the same period last fiscal year.

Sector-wise, power sector attracted highest net FDI of $229.2mn (29.2% of total FDI) during 5MFY22, followed by financial business $155.7mn (20%), oil & gas exploration $110.7mn (14%), and communication $100.8mn (13%).

During the month of November, the foreign private investment into the country amounted to $50.6mn, out of which, $135.6mn was attributed to direct investments, whereas disinvestment of $84.9mn was attributed to equity securities i.e., a part of portfolio investments. Within the Direct Investments, there was an inflow of $220mn and an outflow of $84.4mn during the month.