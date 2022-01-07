Onyx exports witness 45.3pc increase in 5MFY22

ISLAMABAD: Onyx manufactured exports during the first five months of the current fiscal year 2021-22 (5MFY22) grew by 45.26 per cent to $2,834 as compared to the $1,951 worth of exports of the corresponding period of last year, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, during the period from July-Nov 2021, the exports of chemicals and pharma products increased by 23.06pc to $567,521 exported as compared to exports worth $461,177 during the same period of last year.

During the period under review, other chemicals exports increased by 49.24pc to $299,613 as compared to the exports valuing $200,758 of the same period of last fiscal year.