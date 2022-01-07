Audit reports unveils irregularities in 2015 earthquake relief fund

The audit report said that the Relief funds for earthquake victims in Chitral, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Swat and Shangla in October 2015 has been misappropriated. Following the October 26, 2015 earthquake, the PDMA issued a letter on October 28 stating that a three-member committee would be formed to survey the affected areas. The committee comprised a member of district administration, an elected members and a representative of Pakistan army.

“Hundreds of families have been provide several cheques while millions of rupees have been distributed among peoples whose names were different from their national identity cards,” the report said, adding that that the committee declared the house completely destroyed where only one room was partially damaged, and paid double amount.

It was found that the number of fully and partially damaged houses in Samar Bagh Tehsil was revealed to be 8,792. However, after confirmation 3,620 houses could not be verified.