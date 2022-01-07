Audit reports unveils irregularities in 2015 earthquake relief fund

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and the district administration officials have been accused of irregularities amounting to over Rs1.8 billion in the relief funds for the earthquake victims of Malakand Division.
“Hundreds of families have been provide several cheques while millions of rupees have been distributed among peoples whose names were different from their national identity cards,” the report said, adding that that the committee declared the house completely destroyed where only one room was partially damaged, and paid double amount.
It was found that the number of fully and partially damaged houses in Samar Bagh Tehsil was revealed to be 8,792. However, after confirmation 3,620 houses could not be verified.
The report also found cheques distributed among those whose names do not match National Identity Cards (NIC), while fathers and sons in the same family have also been provide relief fund.
It further added that deputy commissioner Chitral did not distribute food items worth Rs4.8m among the earthquake victims.