HEADLINES

Audit reports unveils irregularities in 2015 earthquake relief fund

Improper distribution of funds caused Rs55m loss to national exchequer, report says

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and the district administration officials have been accused of irregularities amounting to over Rs1.8 billion in the relief funds for the earthquake victims of Malakand Division.

The audit report said that the Relief funds for earthquake victims in Chitral, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Swat and Shangla in October 2015 has been misappropriated. Following the October 26, 2015 earthquake, the PDMA issued a letter on October 28 stating that a three-member committee would be formed to survey the affected areas. The committee comprised a member of district administration, an elected members and a representative of Pakistan army.

“Hundreds of families have been provide several cheques while millions of rupees have been distributed among peoples whose names were different from their national identity cards,” the report said, adding that that the committee declared the house completely destroyed where only one room was partially damaged, and paid double amount.

It was found that the number of fully and partially damaged houses in Samar Bagh Tehsil was revealed to be 8,792. However, after confirmation 3,620 houses could not be verified.

The report also found cheques distributed among those whose names do not match National Identity Cards (NIC), while fathers and sons in the same family have also been provide relief fund.

According to the audit report, Rs17 million was distributed in Lower Dir, Rs43.3m in Upper Dir, Rs27.7m in Swat, and Rs21.6m in Shangla and Rs58.6mn in Chitral. “Distribution of funds on the basis of unauthorised pro forma incurred a Rs55m loss to the national exchequer,” said the audit.
It further added that deputy commissioner Chitral did not distribute food items worth Rs4.8m among the earthquake victims.

The audit report said that due to weak financial and administrative policies, the national exchequer was incurred a loss of Rs1.80bn.
Aziz Buneri

