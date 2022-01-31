Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt to introduce bill to protect personal data of citizens

By Shahzad Paracha

The federal government has decided to introduce a bill on the protection of personal data of citizens.

After approval of the cabinet, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has forwarded the Personal Data Protection Bill 2022 to the Ministry of Law.

The salient features of the bill include establishment of a commission, rights to the data subject, cross border data mechanisms, roles and obligations of the data controllers and data processors.

The bill also discusses accountability mechanisms on the misuse of citizens’ data.

MoITT has introduced a data protection law for credible and trusted data management to fulfill its obligations towards its citizens. 

Moreover, the ministry thinks that such legislation will also facilitate trade and e-commerce and will help in creating a fair business environment by providing safeguards for standardized business processes. 

Sources said that an effective and balanced data protection law will not only help in bringing digital platforms to Pakistan but provide legal certainty to local and international businesses to ensure a secure digital economy. 

Furthermore, the proposed bill will also play an important role in helping Pakistani companies undertaking businesses in other countries to bring their citizen’s data to Pakistan and enhance their business. 

Shahzad Paracha

