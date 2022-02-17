NEPRA decreases power tariff by Rs2.59 per unit for K-Electric consumers

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved Rs2.59 per unit cut in the power price for the consumers of K-Electric on account of Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for the month of December 2021.

According to the NEPRA decision, the authority has approved negative FCA of Rs2.5953 per kWh for the month of December 2021 having an impact of Rs3,038 million, to be passed on in the bills of March 2021.

As per details, this cut in power price will be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic consumers consuming up to 300 units and agriculture consumers of K-Electric.

Similarly, this decrease in power tariff will also be applicable to the domestic consumers having Time of Use (ToU) meters irrespective of their consumption level. Likewise, this reduction will be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the respective month to which the adjustment pertains.

Furthermore, K-Electric will reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of December 2021, in the billing month of March 2022.

“In case, the incremental industrial and winter incentive package becomes applicable in K-Electric, the amount of negative FCA allowed to such consumers would be adjusted in the subsequent adjustments of K-Electric,” said NEPRA.