Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

RUDA invites factory owners to register for its industrial zone

By Shahab Omer

The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) has invited employers to register their factories and industries for the RUDA industrial zone.

RUDA’s Chief Executive Officer Imran Amin said that Ravi Industrial Zone would give world class infrastructure to the industries.

During a visit to the industrial area of RUDA at the invitation of Ravi Industrial Estate Association here on Wednesday, the CEO informed the media that he is satisfied as the factory owners were getting their registration done in the industrial area.

“So far more than 100 factories have been registered in our industrial area and their number will reach 500 in the next few days. We are opening a joint office with the association in the area where the issues of employees and the employer will be considered. RUDA is developing a better system for roads, sewerage, water supply, electronics and gas in the industrial zone,” he said.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt approves shifting of PSQCA head office to Islamabad
Next articleMoC directed to revise import policy for gold
Shahab Omer
The writer is a member of the staff and can be reached on [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

NEPRA decreases power tariff by Rs2.59 per unit for K-Electric consumers

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved Rs2.59 per unit cut in the power price for the consumers of K-Electric on account of...
Read more
HEADLINES

P3A board approves Sukkur-Hyderabad, Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway projects

The Public Private Partnership Authority (P3A) Board has approved the project proposals for the construction of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway, Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway (KRM) and Project Development...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt seeks clarification on draft agreement with ADB

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Local Government department has sought clarification on the draft agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) related to loans for city...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tarin directs FBR to settle issues related to pharmaceutical industry

Federal Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to carry out all possible measures for settlement...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Tarin directs FBR to settle issues related to pharmaceutical industry

Federal Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to carry out all possible measures for settlement...

ECC approves tax exemptions worth Rs1bn on oxygen, oxygen gas cylinder, cryogenic oxygen tanks for health sector

ECC to approve Rs18.36bn to conduct local govt elections in Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, ICT

Tarin assures support for Qatar’s investments in Pakistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.