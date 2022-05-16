Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

ECC allows TCP to import of 200,000 MT of urea

By Shahzad Paracha
Urea fertiliser

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet allowed the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to explore the possibility of importing 200,000 MT of urea on a G2G basis and with deferred payment.  

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail presided over a meeting of the ECC of the Cabinet at the Finance Division today.

As per the details, the Ministry of Industries and Production submitted a summary on import of urea and presented that the government intends to create better stock for urea fertilizer to ensure continuity of urea supply during next financial year and requested for allowing import of urea from the international market in order to stabilize the local market.

The ECC after discussion allowed the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to explore the possibility of importing 200,000 MT of urea on a G2G basis and on deferred payment.  

Article continues after this advertisement

In addition the Petroleum Division submitted a summary for reimbursement of Price Differential Claims (PDCs) of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and Refineries. The price differential is to be paid to the Oil Marketing Companies/Refineries by the government as a subsidy in the wake of the government’s decision to keep the petroleum products’ prices fixed at the level notified on March 1, 2022.

The ECC after deliberation approved a supplementary grant of Rs55.48 billion for disbursement of PDC to OMCs/Refineries for the first fortnight of May 2022. Due to the continuously rising trend of oil prices in the international market, the quantum of subsidy has been on the higher side. 

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmood, Minister of State for Finance & Revenue Aisha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, Federal Secretaries and senior officers attended the meeting.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFBR likely to get Rs660mn in six cases of tax evasion
Next articlePM for comprehensive strategy on forex reserves, exchange rate
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

IHC annuls appointment of Manzoor Ahmed as MD NTDC

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has nullified the appointment of Manzoor Ahmed as Managing Director of National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) and proposed the...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC approves grant of Rs55.48bn for disbursement of PDC

Federal cabinet’s economic coordination committee (ECC) on Monday approved a supplementary grant of Rs55.48 billion for disbursement of Price Differential Claims (PDC) to Oil...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM for comprehensive strategy on forex reserves, exchange rate

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressing his concern over the current situation of foreign exchange reserves and the increasing exchange rate, directed the...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR likely to get Rs660mn in six cases of tax evasion

The field formations of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on the intervention of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) have created an Income tax...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

FBR likely to get Rs660mn in six cases of tax evasion

The field formations of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on the intervention of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) have created an Income tax...

Sri Lanka nears default as economic crisis worsens

In seeking to come into power, did Shehbaz Sharif make a mistake?

Petroleum products

POL import bill surges 95pc to $17bn in 10 months

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.