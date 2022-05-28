ECNEC approval pending for completion of Peshawar’s ring road project

The future of the remaining portion of the ring road in Peshawar is uncertain without the approval of Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) while no meeting of the committee is scheduled in near future.

Sources said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Planning and Development department has urged the federal government for interim approval on the project as construction work on this important road project has come to standstill.

Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shehab Ali Shah has sent a letter to the Secretary Cabinet Division, requesting interim approval for Rs1.53 billion, out of the total estimated cost of Rs14.70 billion, so that work on the project could he restarted. The letter said that the project is of utmost importance and the Provincial Development Working Party and the Central Development Working Party have already granted its approval.

However, the ECNEC meeting is not scheduled in the near future due to which the authorities have to wait for a long to get the ECNEC approval for this project. Therefore, the federal government should give interim approval for the use of Rs1.53 billion to start physical work on the road project. Of the said amount, Rs420 million has been allocated for advertisements, Rs220 million for consultant and construction supervision, Rs1.30 billion for 10% payment to the contractor and Rs10 million for the purchase of furniture and vehicles.

The P&D officials said that the approval of the project could be obtained from ECNEC by January 2023, however, work on the project could be started with interim approval. The project will be completed in four years. It is estimated to spend Rs2.17 billion in the first year, Rs6.40 billion in the second year, Rs5.61 billion in the third year and Rs503 million in the last year.