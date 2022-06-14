Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

NEPRA fines HESCO Rs10mn on fatalities due to transformer blast

By Staff Report

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a fine of Rs10 million on Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) on account of a transformer blast in which three people died and four were injured.

As per details, NEPRA upon receipt of reports of the fatal incident of transformer blast at Islamabad Chowk, Hyderabad on June 18, 2021 had constituted a two-member Investigation Committee under Section 27A of NEPRA Act 1997. And, this Investigation Committee investigated the matter by visiting the respective area of incident, recording statements of the residents, inquiring the concerned officials/officers of HESCO, conducting analysis of the damaged transformer, visiting the manufacturer of the transformer and presenting a detailed report to the authority. The report revealed that a total of three (03) fatalities occurred and four (04) people were injured.

In light of the above, the authority (NEPRA) issued a Show Cause Notice to HESCO under Section 27B of the NEPRA Act, 1997 and subsequently provided an opportunity of hearing to HESCO.

Based on the evidence available on record, submissions of HESCO and relevant provisions of the laws, rules and regulations, the Authority concluded that HESCO has failed to discharge its statutory obligations to maintain safety standards as laid down in the relevant laws, code and manual, said NEPRA.

The Authority has therefore imposed a fine of Rs10 million on HESCO, NEPRA added.

According to the NEPRA decision, the Authority has directed HESCO to compensate Rs3.5 million each to the bereaved families who lost their lives in the said incident and documentary evidence of the same shall be submitted to the Authority. The Authority has also instructed HESCO to provide jobs to the dependents of each of the deceased families.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCourt directs sugar mills to deposit 50pc penalty in cartelization case
Next articleDebt to GDP ratio to reduce to 69.1pc in next fiscal year
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Gas supply to CNG sector can reduce circular debt by Rs1,500bn per annum, says Ghiyas Paracha

The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) industry can reduce the rising circular debt by Rs1,500 billion per annum only if it is supplied the required...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sindh CM presents Rs1.71tr budget for 2022-23

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister, on Tuesday presented the budget for the fiscal year...
Read more
HEADLINES

Finance committee approves fixed tax regime for small traders

Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs has approved a fixed tax regime for small traders. The meeting was held under the chair...
Read more
HEADLINES

Debt to GDP ratio to reduce to 69.1pc in next fiscal year

The government has stated that the debt to GDP ratio will be reduced to 69.1 percent in the next fiscal year from existing 72.4...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Debt to GDP ratio to reduce to 69.1pc in next fiscal...

The government has stated that the debt to GDP ratio will be reduced to 69.1 percent in the next fiscal year from existing 72.4...

NEPRA fines HESCO Rs10mn on fatalities due to transformer blast

Court directs sugar mills to deposit 50pc penalty in cartelization case

Indonesia to fast-track edible oil supply to Pakistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.