Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

OGDCL discovers gas reserves in Ghotki, Sindh

By Staff Report

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has discovered gas from its exploratory efforts at Umair South East-1 Well located in Guddu Block, District Ghotki, Sindh.

OGDCL, in a letter dated June 15, 2022 to General Manager, Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Karachi and London Stock Exchange informed that Umair South East-1 was earmarked as an exploratory well to test the hydrocarbon potential of Pirkoh Formation and Habib Rahi Limestone (HRL).

The well was spud-in on 9 May 2022 and successfully drilled down to the depth of 790m. During testing, the Pirkoh formation flowed gas at the rate of around 1.063 MMSCFD with a Wellhead Flow Pressure (WHFP) of 210 psi at 32/64 inch choke size, said the OGDCL.

According to OGDCL, the discovery is the result of the aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the Guddu Joint Venture Partners and has opened a new avenue for contributing to mitigating energy demand and supply gap from indigenous resources.

OGDCL is the operator of Guddu Block (70 percent) along with SPUD Energy Private Limited (SEPL) (13.5 percent), IPR Transoil Corporation (IPRTOC) (11.5 percent), and Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) (5 percent) as joint venture partners.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan signs agreements with JICA, Swiss Confederation under G-20 DSSI
Next articlePharmaceutical manufacturers demand increase in MRP of medicines
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Salient features of Punjab budget for 2022-23

The Punjab government presented budget for financial year (FY) 2022-23 with a total outlay of Rs3,226 billion in the Punjab Assembly session held here at...
Read more
HEADLINES

Miftah orders feasible plan to resolve issues faced by fertilizer sector

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail has directed the authorities to work out a feasible plan for the resolution of GST input...
Read more
HEADLINES

Parliamentary panel recommends not to increase tax on electric vehicles

The senate standing committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs has recommended to levy 12.5% tax on electric vehicles up to 50 kWh. The...
Read more
HEADLINES

OMCs, petroleum dealers demand 6pc margin for smooth oil supply

Oil Marketing Companies and petroleum dealers have demanded from the government to fix six percent margin to avoid disturbance in the oil supply chain...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

NATIVE CONTENT

FrieslandCampina, HBL & SEDF partner for subsidized financing to empower dairy...

KARACHI, 15 June, 2022: FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited (FCEPL), HBL and Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) have collaborated to provide easily accessible, subsidized financing...

Pharmaceutical manufacturers demand increase in MRP of medicines

OGDCL discovers gas reserves in Ghotki, Sindh

Pakistan signs agreements with JICA, Swiss Confederation under G-20 DSSI

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.