OGDCL discovers gas reserves in Ghotki, Sindh

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has discovered gas from its exploratory efforts at Umair South East-1 Well located in Guddu Block, District Ghotki, Sindh.

OGDCL, in a letter dated June 15, 2022 to General Manager, Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Karachi and London Stock Exchange informed that Umair South East-1 was earmarked as an exploratory well to test the hydrocarbon potential of Pirkoh Formation and Habib Rahi Limestone (HRL).

The well was spud-in on 9 May 2022 and successfully drilled down to the depth of 790m. During testing, the Pirkoh formation flowed gas at the rate of around 1.063 MMSCFD with a Wellhead Flow Pressure (WHFP) of 210 psi at 32/64 inch choke size, said the OGDCL.

According to OGDCL, the discovery is the result of the aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the Guddu Joint Venture Partners and has opened a new avenue for contributing to mitigating energy demand and supply gap from indigenous resources.

OGDCL is the operator of Guddu Block (70 percent) along with SPUD Energy Private Limited (SEPL) (13.5 percent), IPR Transoil Corporation (IPRTOC) (11.5 percent), and Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) (5 percent) as joint venture partners.