Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan signs agreements with JICA, Swiss Confederation under G-20 DSSI

By Staff Report

The government of Pakistan, on 15th June, 2022 signed two Debt Service Suspension Agreements amounting to suspension of loans worth $197.49 million, under the G-20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) framework.

Of this total amount, $191.60 million were owed to JICA during the period from January to June 2021 and $5.89 million were owed to the Government of the Swiss Confederation during the period from July to December 2021. These amounts will now be repaid over a period of six years (including one-year grace period) in semi-annual installments.

Due to the support extended by the development partners of Pakistan, including JICA and Government of the Swiss Confederation, the G-20 DSSI has provided the fiscal space which was necessary to deal with the urgent health and economic needs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The total amount of debt that has been suspended and rescheduled under the DSSI framework, covering the period from May 2020 to December 2021, stands at $3,688 million.

Pakistan has already concluded and signed 91 agreements with 21 bilateral creditors for the rescheduling of its debts under the G-20 DSSI framework, amounting to rescheduling of almost $2,953 million. The signing of above-mentioned agreements brings this total to $3,150 million. Negotiations for remaining agreements to be signed under the G-20 DSSI are on-going.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBangladesh approves nearly $700mn electricity project
Next articleOGDCL discovers gas reserves in Ghotki, Sindh
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Salient features of Punjab budget for 2022-23

The Punjab government presented budget for financial year (FY) 2022-23 with a total outlay of Rs3,226 billion in the Punjab Assembly session held here at...
Read more
HEADLINES

Miftah orders feasible plan to resolve issues faced by fertilizer sector

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail has directed the authorities to work out a feasible plan for the resolution of GST input...
Read more
HEADLINES

Parliamentary panel recommends not to increase tax on electric vehicles

The senate standing committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs has recommended to levy 12.5% tax on electric vehicles up to 50 kWh. The...
Read more
HEADLINES

OMCs, petroleum dealers demand 6pc margin for smooth oil supply

Oil Marketing Companies and petroleum dealers have demanded from the government to fix six percent margin to avoid disturbance in the oil supply chain...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

NATIVE CONTENT

FrieslandCampina, HBL & SEDF partner for subsidized financing to empower dairy...

KARACHI, 15 June, 2022: FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited (FCEPL), HBL and Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) have collaborated to provide easily accessible, subsidized financing...

Pharmaceutical manufacturers demand increase in MRP of medicines

OGDCL discovers gas reserves in Ghotki, Sindh

Pakistan signs agreements with JICA, Swiss Confederation under G-20 DSSI

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.