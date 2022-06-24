Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Footballs export witnesses 44.53pc increase during last 11 months

By APP

Footballs exports during the first eleven months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 44.53 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May 2021-22, footballs worth $169,635 were exported as compared to the exports of $117,373 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of sports goods increased by 32.37 percent, worth $328,631 as compared to exports of $248,262 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, gloves exports also increased by 5.98 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth $69,758 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded $65,822.

During the period under review, others exports increased by 37.15 percent, worth $98,239 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing $65,067 of the same period of last year.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan to levy extra one-time 10pc tax on large scale industry ahead of IMF deal
Next articleProfit Weekly Roundup: China comes through?
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

SBP issues Rs75 banknote to mark Pakistan’s 75th anniversary

The State Bank of Pakistan on Friday issued the commemorative banknote of Rs75 to mark country’s 75th anniversary. The federal cabinet has already approved the...
Read more
HEADLINES

PSX loses 1,665 points, closing at 41,051

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 1,665.18 points, a negative change of 3.90 percent, closing...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan to levy extra one-time 10pc tax on large scale industry ahead of IMF deal

Pakistan will impose an extra one-time 10% tax on large scale industry for one year ahead of a deal to be finalized with the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to impose Rs876bn in new taxes

The Shahbaz Sharif-led government will impose Rs876 billion in new taxes in the budget 2022-23. As per the details, Federal Finance minister Miftah Ismail on...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Footballs export witnesses 44.53pc increase during last 11 months

Footballs exports during the first eleven months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 44.53 percent as compared to the exports of the...

Pakistan to levy extra one-time 10pc tax on large scale industry ahead of IMF deal

The interbank market runs out of dollars. What does that mean? | Profit Explains

Rozee.pk Carpool Initiative

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.