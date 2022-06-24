Footballs export witnesses 44.53pc increase during last 11 months

Footballs exports during the first eleven months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 44.53 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May 2021-22, footballs worth $169,635 were exported as compared to the exports of $117,373 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of sports goods increased by 32.37 percent, worth $328,631 as compared to exports of $248,262 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, gloves exports also increased by 5.98 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth $69,758 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded $65,822.

During the period under review, others exports increased by 37.15 percent, worth $98,239 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing $65,067 of the same period of last year.