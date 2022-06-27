Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PM approves re-composition of 18 member EAC

By Staff Report
Economic Recovery - Concept. Golden Gears with Economic Recovery Concept. Economic Recovery on Mechanism of Golden Cogwheels with Lens Flare. 3D Render.

Prime Minister has approved the re-composition of 18 member Economic Advisory Council (EAC).

As per the letter of finance ministry, Prime Minister has approved the re-composition of 18 members EAC.

The EAC shall be chaired by PM and 18 new members included Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Miftah Ismail, Mariyum Aurangzeb, Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, Musaddiq Masood Mali, Dr S Akbar Khan, Dr Nadeem Javed, Samina Khalil, Dr Masood ahmad, Dr Ijaz Nabi, Dr Hafeez Pasha, Dr Ali Cheema, Dr Syed Muhammad Hassan Shah, Dr Akbar Hussain Shah, Dr S Manzoor Ahmad, Khurram Hussain and Sakib sherani.

“Editor Profit Khurram Hussain told that government includes his name in EAC without informing him so he will decline this offer”.

Earlier, PM approved 22 members EAC on April 29 comprising Tariq Pasha, Mian Muhammad Mansha, Mohammad Ali Tabba, Arif Habib and Dr Asim Hussain.

NA gives nod to charged expenditure worth Rs27.9tr
Staff Report

HEADLINES

NA gives nod to charged expenditure worth Rs27.9tr

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) on Monday approved the charged expenditure of Rs27.9 trillion including servicing of domestic and foreign debt. The charged expenditure...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM takes notice of non-exploitation of shale gas reserves

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken serious notice of non-exploitation of tight/shale gas reserves and directed the authorities concerned to resolve the litigation issues...
Read more
HEADLINES

‘Made in Pakistan’ auto show to be started at Lahore expo from June 29

All is set to enthrall the car lovers and popular auto players to exhibit their innovations at the Pakistan Auto Show 2022 (PAPS-22) at...
Read more
HEADLINES

NA approves 83 demands for grants

The National Assembly on Monday approved 83 demands for grants worth Rs4,573,376,538,000 having no cut motions on them after voice voting in the House. Minister...
Read more
World Business News

India, EU resume free trade talks after nine-year gap

NEW DELHI: India and the European Union resumed talks Monday on a free-trade deal after a nine-year gap, as Western countries seek to wean...

NA approves 83 demands for grants

US dollar declines in open market amid interbank gains

Pakistan gets $3.68bn debt relief from G-20 countries

