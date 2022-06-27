PM approves re-composition of 18 member EAC

Prime Minister has approved the re-composition of 18 member Economic Advisory Council (EAC).

The EAC shall be chaired by PM and 18 new members included Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Miftah Ismail, Mariyum Aurangzeb, Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, Musaddiq Masood Mali, Dr S Akbar Khan, Dr Nadeem Javed, Samina Khalil, Dr Masood ahmad, Dr Ijaz Nabi, Dr Hafeez Pasha, Dr Ali Cheema, Dr Syed Muhammad Hassan Shah, Dr Akbar Hussain Shah, Dr S Manzoor Ahmad, Khurram Hussain and Sakib sherani.

“Editor Profit Khurram Hussain told that government includes his name in EAC without informing him so he will decline this offer”.

Earlier, PM approved 22 members EAC on April 29 comprising Tariq Pasha, Mian Muhammad Mansha, Mohammad Ali Tabba, Arif Habib and Dr Asim Hussain.