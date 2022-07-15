FBR extends date of payment, submission of return

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the date of payment and submission of sales tax and federal excise return for the tax period of June until July 20 for all taxpayers.

In this regard, the FBR on Friday issued instructions to field formations regarding the extension in the date of payment and submission of tax returns.

“In the exercise of the powers conferred under section 74 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 and section 43 of the Federal Excise Act,2005, the Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to extend the date of payment and submission of Sales Tax and Federal Excise Return for the tax period of June-2022, for all taxpayers, up to 20 July 2022,” the statement read.