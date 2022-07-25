Rupee sheds Rs1.51 against dollar

ISLAMABAD: Exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee depreciated by Rs1.51 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs229.87 against the previous day’s closing of Rs228.36.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs228 and Rs230 respectively.

Similarly, the price of the euro was increased by Rs 2.87 and closed at Rs 234.84 against the previous day’s closing of Rs231.97.

The Japanese Yen gained 02 paisas to close at Rs 1.68, whereas an increase of Rs 3.00 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 276.28 as compared to its last closing of Rs 273.28.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 41 paisas each to close at Rs 62.58 and Rs 61.17 respectively.