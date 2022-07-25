Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Rupee sheds Rs1.51 against dollar

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee depreciated by Rs1.51 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs229.87 against the previous day’s closing of Rs228.36.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs228 and Rs230 respectively.

Similarly, the price of the euro was increased by Rs 2.87 and closed at Rs 234.84 against the previous day’s closing of Rs231.97.

The Japanese Yen gained 02 paisas to close at Rs 1.68, whereas an increase of Rs 3.00 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 276.28 as compared to its last closing of Rs 273.28.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 41 paisas each to close at Rs 62.58 and Rs 61.17 respectively.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGold reserves not pledged, says Deputy Governor SBP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Gold reserves not pledged, says Deputy Governor SBP

Karachi: Dr. Inayat Hussain, Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) dispelled rumors of pledged gold reserves in a podcast hosted by...
Read more
HEADLINES

Ministry of Finance proposes six names for position of Governor SBP

ISLAMABAD: Finance Ministry has sent six names to the Prime Minister's Secretariat for the appointment of State Bank Governor, it has been learnt on...
Read more
HEADLINES

Power shortfall nears 6,000MW

ISLAMABAD: The power shortfall in the country has reached about 6,000 megawatts, power demand in the country is 28,500 megawatts while the production lags...
Read more
HEADLINES

SECP registered 172,206 companies in FY22

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 26,502 new companies in FY 2021-22, which shows an increase of 4% as compared...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

SECP registered 172,206 companies in FY22

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 26,502 new companies in FY 2021-22, which shows an increase of 4% as compared...

Lucky Motors’ introduces limited time discount for Peugeot 2008 to spur sales

Pakistan earns $737mn by exporting transport services in 11 months

New safety standards create avenues for industry

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.