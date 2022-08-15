Sign inSubscribe
PSX hits two-month high with KSE-100 index over 43,000-mark

KSE-100 closes at 43,621.82 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish  trend on Monday, gaining 764.25 points, hit a two-month high at 43,450 points during the day trade on Monday.

The stock market closed at 43,621.82 points against 42,857.57 points on the last working day. A total of 541,548,244 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 373,855,747 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs16.836 billion against Rs10.613 billion on last trading day.

As many as 368 companies transacted shares in the stock market,272 of them recorded gain and 75 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 58,624,500 shares and price per share of Rs.3.35, Pak Refinery with volume of 38,745,080 and price per share of Rs.19.72 and WorldCall Telecom with volume of 37,753,500 and price per share of Rs.1.35.

Nestle PakistanXD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.250 per share, closing at Rs.6,150 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs.73.78 to Rs.1,136.72

Bhanero Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs106.38 per share closing at Rs.1,318.62 followed by Indus Motor Company, the share price of which declined by Rs15.71 to close at Rs.1,048.08.

It is pertinent to mention here that the IMF executive board is scheduled to meet on August 29 to approve the release of $1.2 billion out of the promised $7 billion to Pakistan.

Stocks and the rupee have held their ground following news of the Fund providing an additional $2.8 billion loan to Pakistan, which will be in addition to the current one under the $7bn revival phase.

 

Monitoring Report

