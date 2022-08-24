Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

CAD shrinks to $1.2bn in July

Trade deficit in services shrank to $260m in month under review

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s current account deficit (CAD) shrank to $1.2 billion in July from $2.2bn in June, largely reflecting a sharp decline in energy imports and a continued moderation in other imports, according to data released by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday.

“The narrower deficit is the result of wide-ranging measures taken in recent months to moderate growth and contain imports, including tight monetary policy, fiscal consolidation and some temporary administrative measures”, the SBP said on its twitter handle.

According to the data, exports rose from $2.235bn in July 2021 to $2.295bn in July this year while imports increased from $5.371bn to $5.385bn in the month under review. The overall trade deficit also shrank to $3.090bn compared to the deficit of $3.136bn in July 2021.

Similarly, trade deficit in services also shrank to $260 million in July compared to the deficit of $287m in same month of previous year.

The trade deficit decreased by 9pc year-on-year, according to the Mettis Global report.

The deficit of primary income rose to $403m in July 2022 compared to $289m in same month of the previous year.

The combined deficit of goods, services, and primary income edged up to $3.753bn in July 2022 while during same month of last year, the deficit was recorded at $3.712bn.

Meanwhile, workers’ remittances decreased to $2.524bn against $2.736bn in July 202.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleQatar Investment Authority aims to invest $3bn in Pakistan
Next articleNITB asked to investigate violation of PPRA rules, nepotism
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FATF conditions restrict export in gems, jewellery sector

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday restricted exports in the gems and jewellery sector in an effort to meet the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) conditions...
Read more
HEADLINES

Lucky Motors’ Peugeot 2008 Active gamble pays off

LAHORE: Lucky Motors on Wednesday introduced a limited time reduction on the price of the Peugeot 2008 Active model earlier this summer in a...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan expected to sell shares of Roosevelt Hotel to Qatar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is expected to sell its shares of Roosevelt Hotel to Qatar in return for Doha's investment in the aviation sector, ARY News...
Read more
HEADLINES

Why did Hyundai not reduce their prices? 

LAHORE: Hyundai, like KIA Motors, has chosen to opt out of the downward price revisions that have been introduced by other automotive companies.  Hyundai states...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Videos

Not trash: the growing business of e-waste | Profit Urdu

One man’s trash (laptop) is another man’s gold (found on some old processors.) We look at the surprisingly large business of e-waste and related...

Lucky Motors’ Peugeot 2008 Active gamble pays off

Pakistan expected to sell shares of Roosevelt Hotel to Qatar

Why did Hyundai not reduce their prices? 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.