PayPal founder Peter Thiel backs Pakistan’s eCommerce marketplace PriceOye in $7.9mn seed round

The seed round, led by JAM Fund, will enable the startup to acquire customers, add new products and expand its network of partners

By Taimoor Hassan

Pakistan’s electronics-focused eCommerce platform PriceOye.pk has announced completing a seed raise of $7.9 million as it focuses to become a nationwide specialised electronic store with an online as well as an offline presence.

The seed round was led by US-based JAM Fund, and joined by investors including Beenext, an early investor in Indonesian decacorn eCommerce platform Tokopedia, DG Daiwa, Mantis VC, HOF Capital, Jet.com’s investor Palm Drive Capital, and Atlas Ventures among others.

Additionally, notable unicorn founders Peter Thiel of PayPal, Immad Akhud of Mercury Bank, and Asif Keshodia of Souq also participated in the round, besides participation from previous investors Fatima Gobi Ventures, SOSV, and Artistic Ventures. This is Peter Thiel’s first investment in Pakistan.

PriceOye calls itself a managed marketplace for electronics, with recommendations based on the consumer’s requirements, helping them make informed purchasing decisions. The product recommendation engine is used by visitors for product research and has been one of the important drivers of bringing over a million monthly users to PriceOye.pk’s platform.

Its proprietary product recommendation engine asks simple questions for each category and recommends products based on the responses. For example, if you are purchasing a smartphone, it will ask a few simple questions like what’s your price range, which phone are you using right now, and what features are important for you. Based on the answers, the product that best fits your criteria is recommended by PriceOye, thus improving the way people shop for electronics.

 

