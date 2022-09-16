Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

FPCCI urges govt to enhance trade with $20tr SCO economy

’Economic bloc with $20tr GDP could uplift Pakistan out of all its economic shortcomings’

By APP

KARACHI: Pakistan needs to aggressively promote its trade, investment and economic ties with Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO nations as the formidable bloc has a cumulative gross domestic product (GDP) of $20 trillion, according to President FPCCI Irfan Iqbal Sheikh. 

Sheikh was speaking while representing Pakistan in the board meeting of the high-powered business council of SCO held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

He said the move will have many benefits including the broadening of export markets, becoming part of major supply routes of the world, major joint ventures, transfer of technology and foreign direct investment by major retail groups and industrial conglomerates from SCO countries.

The FPCCI president noted that Pakistan had many close allies in SCO and these bilateral and multilateral relations should be translated into economic relations through people-to-people, business-to-business (B2B) and chamber-to-chamber relations, along with joint trade promotion activities.

“An economic bloc with a GDP of $20 trillion could uplift Pakistan out of all its economic shortcomings provided serious efforts were taken to tap the opportunities and potential that SCO offers,” he added.

He also apprised the audiences of the economic aftermath of the devastating floods in Pakistan’s history and the need for the international community to swiftly provide much needed relief and assistance. He said that Pakistan needs funds worth $15 billion for the rehabilitation of the affected populace and reconstruction of infrastructure.

Moreover, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh apprised the SCO Business Council that Pakistan had land-based logistics convention, i.e. TIR, measures initially for Turkey and Azerbaijan.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDams: Dangerous, inefficient, expensive | Video Op-Ed
Next articleMillat Tractors to extend plant shutdown 
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

OGRA releases annual report for FY21

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday released its annual report for the fiscal year 2020-21, stating that it continued allowing...
Read more
HEADLINES

OGDCL to award $85m Uch project to firm against audit dept’s advice 

ISLAMABAD: In a move against its audit department’s advice, the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) is all set to award an $85...
Read more
HEADLINES

Millat Tractors to extend plant shutdown 

LAHORE: Millat Tractors Limited (MTL) has notified the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that the company will extend its plant shutdown till September 23 on...
Read more
HEADLINES

POL import bill up by 6.97pc to $3.3bn in 2 months

ISLAMABAD: Imports petroleum group witnessed an increase of 6.97 per cent during the first two months of the current fiscal year 2022-23 as compared...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Videos

Dams: Dangerous, inefficient, expensive | Video Op-Ed

In this video OpEd hydrologist and engineer Dr Hassan Abbas systematically dismantles the arguments for big dams, be it storage, power generation or flood...

Oil ticks up on correction, on track for weekly loss on recession fears

POL import bill up by 6.97pc to $3.3bn in 2 months

NCC reviews foreign funded projects for federal water sector

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.