Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Red-Alert: Forex reserves drop to lowest in 8 years, dollar touches 271

SBP’s liquid foreign reserves now stand at $3.09bn Rupee closes at its lowest ever against the USD at the end of trading session

By Shahnawaz Ali

ISLAMABAD: In the latest data, the State Bank of Pakistan has revealed that the liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan have dropped by another 592 million over the last week to a dangerously low level of 3.09 billion. This is the lowest level of reserves that Pakistan has been at in more than the last 8 years. But more importantly, this is the lowest that Pakistan’s foreign reserves can get. 

In the last 20 years, Pakistan was at its lowest level of foreign reserves in November 2013, when the foreign reserves touched the dangerously low level of $3.05 billion. Just last week Pakistan’s foreign reserves dropped by $923 million to $3.67 billion.

Even though this might not be the lowest ever point in the history of Pakistan in terms of numbers. Pakistan faces a situation much more dire than 2013. Despite having a poor economic outlook and foreign reserves Pakistan has to fulfill international debt obligations, greater than its limited reserves, to avoid default.

Experts suggest that after the recent devaluation of the rupee, Pakistan’s import cover is now less than 20 days. With the total imports in both December and January ranging close to $5 billion, Pakistan is in dire need of forex reserves now more than ever.

The IMF team is currently in talks with the Ministry of Finance for the fund’s 9th review of its Extended Fund facility. These talks have been stalled since September 2022.  

Despite floating the exchange rate to its true market value as per IMF’s prior conditions, Pakistan has not been able to realize forex inflow in the form of remittances and export proceeds. 

The low reserves also continue to put pressure on the Pakistani rupee which closed upwards of 271 on Thursday. This is the lowest the rupee has ever been against the greenbacks.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous article
IMF not impressed by plan to contain circular debt
Next article
Senate committee orders action against gas theft in Sindh, Balochistan
Shahnawaz Ali
Shahnawaz Ali
The author is a Finance journalist at Profit and can be reached via email at [email protected] and via twitter @shahnawaz_ali1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Inflation jumps to highest in nearly five decades 

ISLAMABAD: Following the continuous devaluation of local currency, import restrictions, hike in interest rates, fuel prices and other issues linked with the economic slowdown,...

Analysis: Pakistan moves toward deal-or-default endgame

PM orders recovery of Rs1.13bn royalty amount from two oil and gas firms

The story of Samsung | Profit Profiles

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Chief of Staff & Product Manager: Muhammad Faran Bukhari - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.