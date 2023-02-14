Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Alvi advises Dar to take parliament into confidence on issuance of tax ordinance

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday advised Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to take the parliament into confidence and call immediate session to discuss the issue of raising additional revenue through taxes.

Dar apprised President Alvi about the progress in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and that all modalities have been agreed upon, such as raising Rs 170 billion taxes in the next four months.

The president appreciated the efforts of the government in negotiating an agreement with the IMF and assured that the state of Pakistan would stand by the commitments made by the government with the IMF.

The minister said the government wanted to raise additional revenue through taxes by promulgating an ordinance. The press release issued about the President House said that, “The president advised that it would be more appropriate to take parliament into confidence on this important subject, and that a session be called immediately so that the bill is enacted without delay.”

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Car prices continue to soar as Toyota, Chery hike prices simultaneously
Next article
Fitch downgrades Pakistan’s issuer default rating to CCC-
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Toyota records lowest half-yearly earnings since 2019

LAHORE: Toyota Indus Motors has released its quarterly financials for Q2FY23 on the Pakistan Stock Exchange. The financials reveal that Toyota was able to...

Pakistan, US to hold energy security dialogue next month

U.S. delegation to visit Pakistan as two sides seek to repair ties

Coffee trumps economic crisis as Tim Hortons opens in Pakistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Chief of Staff & Product Manager: Muhammad Faran Bukhari - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.