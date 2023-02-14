Alvi advises Dar to take parliament into confidence on issuance of tax ordinance

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday advised Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to take the parliament into confidence and call immediate session to discuss the issue of raising additional revenue through taxes.

Dar apprised President Alvi about the progress in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and that all modalities have been agreed upon, such as raising Rs 170 billion taxes in the next four months.

The president appreciated the efforts of the government in negotiating an agreement with the IMF and assured that the state of Pakistan would stand by the commitments made by the government with the IMF.

The minister said the government wanted to raise additional revenue through taxes by promulgating an ordinance. The press release issued about the President House said that, “The president advised that it would be more appropriate to take parliament into confidence on this important subject, and that a session be called immediately so that the bill is enacted without delay.”