Mari Petroleum successfully completes commissioning of facility in Daharki, Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MARI) has successfully completed commissioning and performance testing of Sachal Gas Processing Complex (SGPC) Phase-II gas processing facilities in Daharki, Sindh.

The announcement was made by the company to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“We are pleased to inform that after successful completion of construction activities of SGPC Phase-II, the phased commissioning and performance testing of the gas processing facilities is now complete,” the notice read.

“Presently, around 95 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) of pipeline specification gas is being supplied to Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) via MPCL’s own 20 inch, 25 km long, cross country gas transmission pipeline connecting SGPC to the SNGPL valve assembly (QV-2) at Muhammadpur.”

The plant is expected to reach its full potential after integration of SGPC Phase-I & II and after commissioning of the remaining wells which is ongoing.

Previously on January 20th, MARI had announced that it had successfully completed the construction of SGPC Phase-II facilities to process low Btu gas from the Goru-B reservoir of Mari Gas Field located in Daharki.

At the time, the phased commissioning and testing of the processing facilities was ongoing and was expected to produce 50 MMSCFD of pipeline specification gas. The latest announcement has shown Mari beat its own expectations by producing 95 MMSCFD gas.

Mari Petroleum has seven oil and gas fields of which Mari Field Daharki in Sindh is their one and only gas field. It currently has 152 wells. The Mari Gas Field in Daharki, District Ghotki, Sindh is approximately 96 kilometres North of Sukkur. It was first discovered in 1957 by ESSO Eastern and gas was found at a depth of 701 metres (2300 feet) in Lower Kirthar Limestone formation which came to be known as Habib Rahi Limestone as we know of it today. Production of natural gas commenced in 1967.

In 1983, Fauji Foundation, the government and Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) acquired the entire operations of ESSO including the gas field. The new company was called Mari Gas Company Limited which was renamed to Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) in 2012.