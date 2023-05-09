Germany announces economic assistance worth €163 m for Pakistan

German Parliamentary Minister for Economic Affairs Niels Annen during a meeting with Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in Germany on Tuesday announced economic assistance worth €163 million for Pakistan for development projects of three to five years.

The projects include the main sectors of the economy and socio-economic development, i.e., climate, social protection, health, water and irrigation, TVET, as well as human development.

Government to Government (G2G) negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Federal Republic of Germany were held on May 8 and 9, 2023, in Berlin.

Federal Minster for Economic Affairs of Pakistan, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Parliamentary State Secretary for Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), Germany, Niels Annen inaugurated the negotiations.

The negotiations were then co-chaired by Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary Economic Affairs of Pakistan and Mr. Helmut Fischer Head of Pakistan and Afghanistan Division in BMZ. During negotiations, development projects worth Euros 163 million were agreed to be funded by the German government in Pakistan.

In their statements, Dr Niaz and Fischer reiterated their commitment to close cooperation and robust engagement between the Ministry of Economic Affairs Pakistan and BMZ Germany for efficient implementation of development projects to achieve the desired results. It was agreed that the next round of G2G negations will be held in Pakistan in 2025.