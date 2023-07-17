 91 illegal farm housing schemes uncovered in Lahore

LAHORE: The authorities in Lahore have uncovered a staggering 91 illegal farm housing schemes within the city. The discovery has raised concerns about unauthorized urbanization and the potential exploitation of agricultural land for residential purposes.

Among the identified schemes, some of schemes fall within an 8.1-decimal kilometer radius of the Border Zero Line. These schemes, located in the vicinity of the border, have raised additional security concerns.

The investigation also revealed that Tehsil Cantt accounted for 62 illegal farm housing schemes, while Tehsil Shalimar had 29 such schemes. These unauthorized developments have caught the attention of local authorities, who are determined to take action against those responsible.

The legality of these schemes falls under Section 9 of the West Pakistan Border Area Regulation 1959, which prohibits unauthorized development in border regions. Additionally, authorities are bound by Section 145 of the Local Government Ordinance 2021 to address and combat such violations.

The identified illegal farm housing schemes encompass various projects. In Tehsil Cantt, schemes such as Al-Falah Housing Scheme, Lahore Green City, Vital City, and others have been found to operate without proper authorization. Similarly, in Tehsil Shalimar, schemes like Canal Forts II, Rizwan Garden, Wahga Garden, and several others have been identified as illegal developments.

It is pertinent to mention here that the use of agricultural land for farm housing schemes within an 8-decimal kilometer radius is strictly prohibited. This regulation aims to safeguard valuable agricultural resources and prevent their exploitation for residential purposes. To ensure compliance in the future, written affidavits will be required for the purchase and sale of agricultural land, specifically prohibiting its use for farm housing schemes.

District Collector Lahore, Adnan Rashid speaking to this scribe explained the gravity of the situation and announced that a comprehensive report on these illegal farm housing societies will be presented within the next fifteen days.

“This report will serve as a basis for further action against those involved in the unauthorized schemes, aiming to preserve the integrity of the city’s urban planning and protect agricultural land from unauthorized encroachment,” he said.

An official of the district administration believed that the discovery of these illegal farm housing schemes in Lahore highlights the need for strict enforcement of regulations and continuous vigilance to prevent the unauthorized expansion of residential areas and preserve agricultural resources for their intended purpose.

“Local authorities remain committed to addressing this issue and ensuring sustainable and controlled urban development in the city,” he said.