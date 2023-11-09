Rangers, FC empowered to curb smuggling at Inter-Provincial Joint Check-Posts

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has granted anti-smuggling powers to Pakistan Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take decisive action against smuggling activities at Inter-Provincial Joint Check-Posts (IPJCPs).

FBR issued SRO No. 1521(1)/2023 to amend SRO 901(1)/2023 which extends enforcement capabilities to paramilitary forces to curb smuggling of essential commodities.

The anti-smuggling power was given to law enforcement agencies (LEAs) under section 6 of the Customs Act, 199 (IV of 1969) in 2010 and extended each year.

However, these powers were excluded from city municipal limits, customs areas, customs stations, ports, border customs stations, international airports, and bonded warehouses. They were limited to a 50km radius of the international borders.

Now, Customs officials, in collaboration with Pakistan Rangers and Frontier Corps, can exercise anti-smuggling powers at the Inter-Provincial Joint Check-Posts (IPJCPs) and joint checkpoints.

The initiative, effective from November 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024, involves a joint effort to curb the smuggling of essential and sensitive commodities within and outside Pakistan.

The Inter-Provincial Joint Check-Posts (IPJCPs) and joint checkpoints have been notified to enforce laws against smuggling and hoarding concerning essential commodities like sugar, urea, wheat, and wheat flour.

Additionally, officers from Pakistan Rangers and Frontier Corps (Balochistan North/South and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa North/South) have been empowered to combat smuggling of essential commodities in bordering districts of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa adjoining Afghanistan.

This includes actions within city municipal limits, as well as at IPJCPs and JCPs designated by the Ministry of Interior.