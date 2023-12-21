PSX seeks clarification from 19 companies on unusual share price movement

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has sought clarification from 19 companies to explain the unusual movements in their share prices and volumes. The PSX issued notices to these companies on December 20, 2023, seeking clarification on this unexpected fluctuation.

According to the PSX data, the share prices and volumes of these companies showed significant variations between November 16, 2023 and December 15, 2023.

Among the companies that have received notices from the PSX are two banks, namely The Bank of Punjab and Samba Bank Limited.

Other firms that are also under scrutiny include First Punjab Modaraba, Unicap Modaraba, Sapphire Fibres Limited, Reliance Insurance Company Limited, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Limited, Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited, Pak Elektron Limited, Otsuka Pakistan Limited, The National Silk & Rayon Mills Limited, K-Electric Limited, Universal Network Systems Limited, First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba, First Habib Modaraba, Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited, First Elite Capital Modaraba, Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited, and Agritech Limited.

The PSX has requested these companies to provide any material or price-sensitive information that is likely to affect the price of their shares if it is not already available to the public as stipulated under the PSX Regulation.

The stock exchange stated that this development underscores the vigilance and regulatory oversight exercised by the PSX aimed at ensuring that all market participants operate within a framework defined by transparency and integrity.

The market analysts are speculating that the unusual movement in the share prices and volumes of these companies could be due to the rumors of possible mergers, acquisitions, expansions, or other strategic decisions by these companies or their competitors.

The PSX has warned that if any of the companies fail to comply with the PSX Regulation, they may face disciplinary action as per the PSX Rules.

Following the PSX letter, Sapphire Fibres Limited, Samba Bank, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation, GEMUNSL, First Punjab Modaraba and Agritech Limited said on December 21 that they did not know of any cause/ significant information that could have led to the abnormal change in market price or volume during the specified time period.