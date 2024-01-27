Lucky Cement’s profits surge by 109% in first half of FY23 

Lucky Cement has reported a 12.7% increase in revenues, a 66.1% rise in operating profits, and a 109.1% growth in net profit for the half-year ending on December 31, 2023.

According to a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the primary reason for the increase in gross revenues on a consolidated basis is the higher domestic sales and increased revenues from subsidiaries, namely Lucky Electric Power Company and Lucky Core Industries Limited.

All Values in Million Except EPS 1H FY23 1H FY24 Percentage Change Gross Revenue 219,532 247,475 12.7% Net Revenue 185,590 206,523 11.3% Gross Profit 39,064 63,062 61.4% Gross Profit Margin 17.79% 25.48% 43.2% Operating Profits 30,937 51,375 66.1% EBITDA 38,771 60,328 55.6% Net Profit 18,324 38,324 109.2% Net Profit Margin 8.35% 15.49% 85.5% Net Profit Attributable to Company Owners 15,913 35,339 122.1% Earnings Per Share (EPS) RS 49.32 117.19 137.6%

The company’s total cement dispatches increased by 23% year-on-year to 4.41 million tons which drove the high revenue growth during the period under review. Export dispatches rose by 59% in the first half of FY24 compared to the 16% increase in local dispatches.

The company also successfully added a new cement line in Pezu.

Lucky Cement was incorporated in Pakistan on September 18, 1993 under the Companies Ordinance, 1984 (now the Companies Act, 2017). The principal activity of the Company is the manufacturing and marketing of cement.