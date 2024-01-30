WAPDA seeks global partners for Pakistan’s first 300 MW floating solar project

The Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) conducted a road show in Bangkok to attract international bidders for its groundbreaking 300-megawatt (MW) floating solar project, marking the first of its kind in Pakistan.

The initiative aims to leverage floating solar panels on two reservoirs within the Tarbela-Ghazi Barotha hydropower complex, contributing clean and cost-effective electricity to the national grid.

Attended by 58 delegates from 50 international firms, the road show featured presentations by WAPDA officials and consultants, detailing the financial, technical, and bidding aspects of the project.

Bidding documents were released in October 2023 following World Bank procurement guidelines, with a submission deadline set for March 12, 2024.

The World Bank has signaled interest in providing 95 percent financing for the approximately $300 million project.

Notable attendees at the event included Chairman WAPDA Engr (retd) Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani, Pakistan’s Charge d’ Affairs in Thailand Yasir Hussain, World Bank representatives, and WAPDA high-ranking officials.

Chairman Ghani underscored the lucrative business opportunities for contracting firms through a transparent international competitive bidding process.

He highlighted WAPDA’s robust asset base and extensive professional expertise in implementing mega projects in the water and power sectors, expressing eagerness to collaborate with renowned firms for the success of Pakistan’s maiden floating solar project.

WAPDA’s 300 MW-floating solar project envisions clean energy generation at the Tarbela-Ghazi Barotha Complex through innovative floating solar and hydropower hybrid operations.

The initiative involves deploying two 150 MW floating solar plants, strategically located on Ghazi Head Pond at Tarbela Complex and North Pond at Ghazi-Barotha Complex.

These plants will be connected to the Switch Yards of Tarbela and Ghazi-Barotha Hydel Power Stations, supplying 484 million units of low-cost electricity to the national grid annually.

The road show facilitated an exchange of information between WAPDA officials, consultants, and potential bidders, addressing queries during the question-and-answer session.