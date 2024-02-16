OGRA announces 9pc reduction in RLNG prices for February

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) announced a reduction in Regassified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) prices for February 2024.

The decrease, affecting the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC), varies between 8.7% to 9%, marking a substantial shift in energy pricing dynamics.

For SNGPL customers, the new RLNG prices for distribution and transmission have been set at $11.55 per Million British Thermal Units (MMBtu) and $12.49 per MMBtu, respectively.

This adjustment represents a decrease of approximately $1.1 per MMBtu for transmission and $1.2 per MMBtu for distribution from January 2023 prices.

Similarly, SSGC has adjusted its RLNG prices to $11.13 per MMBtu for transmission and $12.96 per MMBtu for distribution.

Compared to the previous month, this change constitutes a reduction of $1.1 per MMBtu for transmission and $1.29 per MMBtu for distribution.

This price revision comes as part of the federal government’s policy directives aimed at adjusting energy costs in line with market dynamics and alleviating the financial burden on consumers.