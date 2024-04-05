Honour Card Scheme launched for leading exporters, taxpayers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) of Pakistan has officially introduced the Pakistan Honour Card Scheme, a program designed to reward the nation’s top exporters and taxpayers with various privileges.

Announced through SRO469, the scheme offers expedited immigration clearance, diplomatic passport issuance, and VIP lounge access at airports.

Eligibility for the Honour Card is limited to 65 top-performing exporters and compliant taxpayers, which includes entities such as companies, associations of persons (AOPs), and individuals previously recognized by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

These beneficiaries are selected based on their contribution to the economy and adherence to tax regulations.

The selection process involves multiple categories, highlighting exceptional performance across different sectors.

Notably, nine exporters will be chosen for their significant export proceeds, with additional spots reserved for leading exporters in sectors like chemicals, food, leather, machinery, pharmaceuticals, and sports goods.

Special attention is also given to non-traditional and innovative product exporters, with specific awards for top performers in categories such as aluminium products, spices, and fishery products.

In the information technology sector, three leading exporters will be awarded under this scheme.

Furthermore, the scheme recognizes exporters with the most significant year-over-year growth, newcomers to the export scene, the top three women exporters, and the highest taxpayers across various categories including the largest income tax contributor, top corporate taxpayers, and leading AOPs and individual taxpayers.

To qualify for the Honour Card, applicants must have a clean financial record, including full tax payments based on their returns or final tax statements, no outstanding tax arrears or claims (unless under judicial review), and no ongoing criminal tax-related proceedings.