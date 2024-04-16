Attock Cement enhances capacity by 1.275mn ton annually with new production line

Attock Cement Pakistan Limited has accomplished the construction and installation of an extra production line, capable of manufacturing 1,275,000 tons of cement annually, at their manufacturing facility in Hub, Balochistan.

“We are pleased to inform that construction and installation work with respect to the additional line of 1,275,000 tons cement per annum at our manufacturing site at Hub, Balochistan has been successfully completed,” the company said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

The new line is now operational and production has commenced with effect from April 16, 2024, read the notice.