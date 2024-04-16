Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Attock Cement enhances capacity by 1.275mn ton annually with new production line

Production at new line in Hub, Balochistan commences on April 16, 2024

By News Desk

Attock Cement Pakistan Limited has accomplished the construction and installation of an extra production line, capable of manufacturing 1,275,000 tons of cement annually, at their manufacturing facility in Hub, Balochistan.

“We are pleased to inform that construction and installation work with respect to the additional line of 1,275,000 tons cement per annum at our manufacturing site at Hub, Balochistan has been successfully completed,” the company said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday. 

The new line is now operational and production has commenced with effect from April 16, 2024, read the notice.

Previous article
Pakistan begins negotiations for multi-billion dollar IMF loan: Aurangzeb
Next article
HBL launches its podcast series ‘HBL Inspire’
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi | Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb )-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.