KP govt cuts current expenditures of all departments

Peshawar: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Government has halved the current expenditures of all administrative departments for the remaining period of the current fiscal year, directing them to control ongoing spending.

The Finance Department, KP, in separate letters issued to all administrative secretaries, said that the provincial government is making efforts to control “unnecessary” expenditures. In this regard, billions of rupees were being spent on ongoing expenditures.

The volume of current expenditures has reached Rs 8 billion to Rs 10 billion per month, which is very high. Therefore, all administrative departments should immediately reduce their ongoing expenditures and reduce them themselves before submitting the details of their possible expenditures for the next fiscal year, read the letters.

Similarly, for the remaining two months of the current fiscal year, the provincial government has halved all current expenditures and has also informed the administrative departments in this regard that they will be paid half of the current expenditures for May and June.

Administrative departments were advised to take immediate steps to reduce their “unnecessary” current expenditures.

The government has taken this step to control the fiscal deficit and ensure the availability of funds for development projects. The government has also directed all departments to adopt austerity measures and avoid unnecessary spending.

The government’s decision to reduce current expenditures is likely to affect the working of administrative departments. However, the government has said that it will take all necessary steps to ensure that essential services are not affected.