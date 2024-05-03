Sign inSubscribe
Gold prices slump again

Prices of the shiny metal continued declining for the fifth straight session

By News Desk

Gold prices in Pakistan maintained their downward trajectory for the fifth consecutive session on Friday, registering a decline of Rs1,400 per tola to reach Rs239,600 in the local market.

The 10-gram gold rate was reported at Rs205,418 following a decrease of Rs1,201, as per data provided by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Yesterday, gold prices had fallen by Rs900 per tola in Pakistan.

Internationally, the price of gold also witnessed a drop on Friday, with rates settling at $2,297 per ounce (including a $20 premium) after a $11 decrease during the day, as reported by APGJSA.

In contrast, silver prices remained stable at Rs2,620 per tola.

The decline in gold prices over five consecutive sessions amounted to Rs5,400 per tola in Pakistan.

It’s worth noting that last month, gold had reached an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market before entering this phase of decline.

