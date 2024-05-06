Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan after May 18

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman is likely to make a bilateral visit to Pakistan after May 18, 2024, marking his first official trip to the country since 2019.

According to sources, this anticipated visit is part of a grand investment plan by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) aimed at bolstering economic ties between the two nations.

They said that the dates for this high-level visit are currently being finalised, with expectations of a significant delegation accompanying the Saudi Crown Prince.

They said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to personally monitor the administrative affairs related to the visit and has opted to remain in the country until the arrival of the Saudi dignitary.

During the visit of the Saudi Crown Prince to Pakistan, he is expected to sign several memorandums of implementation of the investment decisions worth $5 billion, said sources.

It is relevant to note that a 50-member delegation, comprising various Saudi investors and heads of various companies, is currently visiting Pakistan with an aim to explore investment opportunities in various sectors in Pakistan on special directives of Saudi Crown Prince.

They will also hold discussions regarding various sectors for the promotion of Pak-Saudi trade and strengthening business ties with local entrepreneurs.

The Pakistani companies will share their recommendations with Saudi investors.