Fast Cables listed at PSX, trading to begin on June 10

By News Desk

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has announced the listing of Fast Cables Limited (FCL) effective from Monday, June 10, 2024. 

According to a PSX notice, trading in FCL shares will commence on the Main Board of the stock exchange on the same day, with transactions settled on a T+2 basis. The first settlement date is set for Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

Each market lot will consist of one share valued at PKR 10. 

The Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC) has declared FCL shares as eligible securities, and transactions will be settled through the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL). The company has been assigned the symbol “FCL.”

The opening price for FCL shares is set at PKR 24.45 per share, determined through the Book-Building process. 

Fast Cables Limited will be listed under the “Cable & Electrical Goods” sector in the daily quotation of the exchange.

